Kane County Cougars giving away Pope Leo XIV bobbleheads at Thursday game

The Kane County Cougars are giving away bobbleheads of Pope Leo XIV at their Aug. 28 baseball game. (Photo Provided By The Kane County Cougars)

On Thursday night, the Kane County Cougars are hoping their Pope Leo XIV bobblehead giveaway will put a couple extra angels in the outfield.

The Cougars are swinging against the Gary SouthShore RailCats at Northwestern Medicine Field in Geneva. Gates open at 5:30 p.m., with the first 1,500 attendees receiving bobbleheads of the first American pope donning a Cougar jersey.

Pope Leo XIV is reportedly a Chicago White Sox Fan. The Kane County Cougars hope someday his holiness will grace their friendly confines. (Photo Provided By The Kane County Cougars)

Reportedly a Chicago White Sox fan, Pope Leo XIV, formerly known as Cardinal Robert Prevost, grew up a baseball enthusiast in the Chicago area. While he apparently has never been to a Cougars game, the team hopes someday he’ll answer their prayers.

“We wanted to commemorate the Pope. It’s really exciting for the whole Chicago area,” Claire Jacobi, the Kane County Cougars promotions director, said. “He’s a large baseball fan, so we wanted to be fun and creative and we hope the fans will love it. Hopefully, we can make him a Cougars fan someday as well.”

Jacobi said bringing people together and highlighting aspects of the shared community is what the organization is all about.

“We have something for everyone no matter what age you are,” Jacobi said. “We have the kids zone with fun activities. There’s always something crazy happening on the field. We also have really cool themed-nights, fireworks, and hot dog and drinks specials.”

While perhaps few besides Pope Leo XIV can confirm if all dogs go to heaven, at Wednesday night’s game, all dogs can go to the baseball stadium.

Baseball fans are once again invited to bringing their furry friends to the Kane County Cougars "Bark in the Park" event on Aug. 26. (Photo Provided By The Kane County Cougars)

The Cougars are celebrating their last “Bark in the Park” event, where fans are invited to bring along their pooches to watch the Cougars take on the RailCats, and maybe even catch a foul ball. No fetching of the baseball on the field is allowed. Gates open at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday for that event.

“It gives fans an opportunity to bring their dog someplace they normally wouldn’t go, and it becomes so fun to see all the dogs in the lawn areas,” Jacobi said. “Everybody has so much fun bringing their furry friends along.”

To learn more about the Kane County Cougars events and games, visit kccougars.com.