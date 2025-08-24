Geneva’s Graham’s marks 35th year of wine, chocolate tasting

Graham’s Fine Chocolates CEO Jayni Wunderlich at a previous year's Wine & Chocolate Tasting event. Seven wines, seven chocolates Sept. 5, 6 during Geneva's Festival of the Vine, Sept. 5-7. (Photo provided by Jayni Wunderlich)

Way back in 1987, when Graham’s Chocolates was in the Berry House, the late Bob Untiedt thought of an event to pair wine with chocolate.

Now kitty-corner across the street, Graham’s Fine Chocolates and Ice Cream, 302 S. Third St., Geneva, will host its 35th annual Wine & Chocolate Tasting during Festival of the Vine, Sept. 5-7.

“We are going to have some fan favorites and others will be new for this tasting with some specialty chocolates we will be making,” said Graham’s CEO Jayni Wunderlich.

“My dad started this,” Wunderlich said, of her late father, who had co-owned the business. “The first time, there was only a handful who came, but it was such a success. We were always looking for something fun to do during Festival of the Vine.”

They only missed last year.

The event will be in a new location, at Nosh, 22 N. Third St., offering both indoor and outdoor seating under a tent.

There will be six tasting sessions, at 6, 7:15 and 8:30 p.m. on both Friday, Sept. 5 and Saturday, Sept. 6.

The tickets are to be prepaid online at www.grahamschocolate.com and limited to 150 people per tasting session.

“We expect over 800 people,” Wunderlich said. “It’s a big event here in Geneva, one of the most popular events that happens in Geneva during Festival of the Vine.”

The wines and chocolates are a secret and a surprise for those who attend.

Wunderlich would only say the seven wines are from different wineries.

Guests will receive a commemorative wine glass.

Attendees must be 21 or older – including those who are buying the discounted Designated Driver tickets for chocolate tasting only, no wine.

The event includes live music from Dan Dougherty on Friday and Annalee on Saturday.