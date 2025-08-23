St. Charles library to host bestselling author

National bestselling author William Hazelgrove, pictured in Townhouse Books in St. Charles, will discuss his latest book, “Greed in the Gilded Age: The Brilliant Con of Cassie Chadwick,” at the St. Charles Public Library at 1 p.m. on Sept. 10, 2025. (Kara Silva)

National bestselling author William Hazelgrove will discuss his latest book, “Greed in the Gilded Age: The Brilliant Con of Cassie Chadwick,” at the St. Charles Public Library at 1 p.m. on Sept. 10.

Hazelgrove will explore how Chadwick, a pseudonym used by Canadian con artist Elizabeth Bigley, defrauded several American banks and financiers out of at least $2 million in the 1890s and early 1900s by claiming to be the illegitimate daughter of Andrew Carnegie.

Hazelgrove has authored 10 novels and 12 narrative nonfiction titles, which have been well reviewed, featured and awarded by several editorials, including The New York Times, The LA Times, The Chicago Tribune, USA Today and NPR’s All Things Considered.

He was the Writer-In-Residence with the Ernest Hemingway Foundation from 1998 to 2008, where he wrote in the attic of Hemingway’s birthplace in Oak Park.

Hazelgrove’s books will be available for purchase during the event in the library at 1 S. Sixth Ave. To register, visit the library website at scpld.org or call 630-584-0076.