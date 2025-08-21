Richardson Electronics in La Fox plans $8.5M major expansion

Richardson Electronics Ltd. in LaFox more than $8.5 million over the next four years to expand manufacturing of its green energy products, power grid and microwave tubes. The company will also get a tax credit incentive for its commitment to job creation. (Richardson Electronics)

Richardson Electronics Ltd. will invest more than $8.5 million over the next four years to expand manufacturing of its green energy products, power grid and microwave tubes, state officials announced in a news release.

The Reimagining Energy and Vehicles in Illinois program will provide tax credits over the next four years to the company, 40W267 Keslinger Road, La Fox, to retain 190 employees and create 54 new full-time jobs.

“Here in Illinois, we’re committed to building a clean energy economy to help power our planet while supercharging the state’s economy,” Gov. JB Pritzker said in the release. “With unmatched infrastructure, a qualified workforce and competitive incentives, Illinois continues to attract clean energy investments from companies like Richardson Electronics, creating new jobs for Illinoisans and strengthening our reputation as a leader in the clean energy economy.”

Richardson Electronics will build upon its existing alternative energy business to develop next-generation energy storage products that support electric grid stability, according to the release.

“Illinois continues to lead the way in clean energy innovation and advanced manufacturing,” Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity Director Kristin Richards said in the release. ”Richardson Electronics’ expansion is a testament to that momentum. Through the REV Illinois program, we support companies that are growing their footprint in our state, creating high-quality jobs, and advancing our transition to a clean energy economy here in Illinois.”

Richardson will invest in equipment and structural upgrades to research, develop and produce next-generation battery energy storage system technologies.

These are designed to address brownouts, reduce electricity costs and support renewable energy integration, while demonstrating the commercial viability of long-duration energy storage, according to the release.

The company’s battery energy storage system technology is being developed for industries such as manufacturing, health care and critical infrastructure operations.

“We are proud to launch this energy storage system initiative, which reflects our continued commitment to innovation, community impact, and long-term growth,” Executive Vice President of Power & Microwave Technologies Group and Green Energy Solutions at Richardson Electronics Greg Peloquin said in the release.

Richardson Electronics will receive a REV Illinois tax credit for its capital investment and commitment to job creation. The agreement also specifies the retention of 190 jobs for the entirety of the agreement period.

“We extend our sincere thanks to Representative Dan Ugaste, Kane County board member Rick Williams, and the team at (Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity) for their leadership and steadfast support. Their partnership has been instrumental in making this project a reality for Richardson Electronics, our customers, and the people of Illinois,” Peloquin said in the release.

Following the state’s Economic Growth Plan, the REV Illinois program supports a targeted industry of clean energy production and advanced manufacturing – which continues to grow with assistance from Illinois’ leadership, according to the release.

“I am thrilled that DCEO is assisting a local company to grow our workforce using new technological developments that will help our nation and our state,” said state Rep. Dan Ugaste, R-Geneva.

In an email, County Board member Rick Williams, R-Blackberry Township, wrote that Richardson Electronics is a leader in its industry “and we are proud they call Kane County home.”

“With this agreement, they’ll have resources so they can continue to develop cutting edge technology and be a leader in the energy storage field,” according to Williams’ email. “They will be strengthening and expanding Kane County’s skilled workforce and contributing to our local economy and tax base.”

The full 34-page Richardson Electronics agreement is available online at dceo.illinois.gov.