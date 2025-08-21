Pedestrian killed by train in Elburn identified as Sycamore man

The person struck and killed by a freight train in Elburn Monday has been identified.

The Kane County Coroner’s Office has identified the remains of a pedestrian who was struck and killed by a freight train near the Elburn Metra Station on Aug. 18.

A dental specialist with the Coroner’s Office positively identified the victim on Aug. 21 as David E. Carlson, 63, of Sycamore.

Kane County Special Deputy Coroner Maureen Kelly reported that the Coroner’s Office will not be conducting an autopsy, but a toxicology report is being conducted.

Metra spokesperson Michael Gillis reported Aug. 19 that Metra Police took over the investigation, and confirmed that the train was a Union Pacific freight train. No additional details about the incident have been released.

Kelly said the results of the toxicology report are expected to take two to six weeks, but will not be released until the case is closed, which typically takes seven to 13 weeks.