Person killed by freight train in Elburn not yet identified

A person killed by a freight train near Elburn Metra station has not yet been identified.

Kane County and railway investigators are still working to identify the remains of a pedestrian who was struck and killed by a freight train near the Elburn Metra Station on Monday morning.

Metra Police took over the investigation, and have not released any details about the incident.

Kane County Special Deputy Coroner Maureen Kelly reported Tuesday that the Coroner’s Office is awaiting consultation from its dental specialist to identify the victim. Kelly said the dental specialist was not expected to be available until Aug. 21 or 22.

The Coroner’s Office will not be conducting an autopsy, but a toxicology report is being conducted. Kelly said the results of the toxicology report are expected to take two to six weeks, but will not be released until the case is closed, which typically takes seven to 13 weeks.