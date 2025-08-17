Arrests, traffic incidents up in St. Charles in 2024, new police report shows

The St. Charles Police Department's 2024 annual report is available for viewing on the city's website. (Sandy Bressner)

The St. Charles Police Department released its 2024 annual report, which showed increases in traffic incidents, DUIs and arrests over the previous year.

While the total number of crimes to which St. Charles police responded in 2024 remained steady from 2023, arrests went up from 655 to 786. Of those arrests, 76 were for DUI, up from 57 in 2023.

Crime statistics in the report were split between Part 1 and Part 2 offenses, with Part 1 including the most serious crimes.

Of the 434 Part 1 alleged offenses, there was one homicide, 14 sexual assaults, 30 aggravated assaults or batteries, three arsons and 386 burglaries, robberies or thefts.

Of the 2,186 Part 2 offenses, over 700 were motor vehicle related, including DUI, and 270 were for battery or domestic battery. Other Part 2 offenses included trespassing, property damage, disorderly conduct and several others.

The department received a total of 3,092 calls for service or complaints, including complaints about animals, driving, noise and parking, as well as warrant services.

The department also saw an increase in roadway accidents, traffic citations and arrests of motorists. Police responded to 1,134 accidents in public roadways in 2024, up from 901 in 2023.

While the total number of crashes was down 7%, from 903 in 2023 to 837 in 2024, police issued 2,293 traffic citations in 2024, up 11%, and made 343 arrests in 2024, up 32%.

The roadways of Main Street-Route 64 and Randall Road saw the highest number of crashes in 2024. The intersections of Main Street and Kirk Road, and Randall Road and Route 38, saw the highest number of crashes, with 32 at each.

The St. Charles Police Department completed construction of the department’s new Public Safety Training Center, implemented body-worn and squad car cameras and created a Drone Team in 2024.

The St. Charles Police Department held an open house event for their new Public Safety Training Center on Oct. 14, 2024, at 3825 Karl Madsen Drive in St. Charles. (David Petesch)

“As this remarkable progress proves, we, as an organization, remain committed to our citizens and the quality of the services we provide,” Eric Majewski said in the report. He served as interim chief but has recently taken on a new role as safety coordinator in St. Charles School District 303. “Through quality training and organizational preparedness, we consider ourselves forever vigilant to respond to whatever emergency situation arises using the four tenets of our core values: Service, Professionalism, Courage, and Dedication.”

For a full breakdown police and fire statistics from 2024, including data on all traffic incidents, personnel changes and criminal and emergency activity, view the annual reports from the Police Department and Fire Department on the city’s website at stcharlesil.gov.