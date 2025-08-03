St. Charles School District 303 hires homegrown head of security

Eric Majewski, who was then School District 303's liaison officer, talks with students during a St. Charles Youth Academy class in 2015. Majewski has returned to the district as head of security. (Photo provided by Eric Majewski)

A longtime St. Charles police officer will stay close to home and return to a role he knows well – keeping District 303 schools safe.

After a 25-year career with the police department, former Deputy Chief Eric Majewski stepped into a new role on Aug. 1 as St. Charles School District 303’s coordinator of safety and security.

In his new position, Majewski will be responsible for evaluating facility security. administering lockdown drills, training staff, coordinating with police and fire departments and developing new policy.

Majewski spent the first nine years of his career with the St. Charles Police Department as a liaison officer in District 303, which he remembers as “the best time of his career.”

Majewski held the rank of deputy chief since 2023 and was appointed interim police chief for a brief stint this year, after former Chief James Keegan retired.

Majewski, from Glendale Heights, holds a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from Western Illinois University. He started his career in law enforcement as a community service officer in Hoffman Estates and became an officer for the Winfield Police Department in 1997.

When Majewski transferred to St. Charles in 2000, he was assigned as liaison officer with the school district, where he spent nine years and discovered his passion for working in schools.

“I really enjoyed that. That was the best time of my career,” Majewski said. “I’ve always been passionate about school safety. ... If I could pick one part of my job that I liked the most, it would be that, so I’m happy to take on those duties full-time again.”

Majewski was promoted to patrol sergeant in 2015 and left his role as liaison officer, but maintained a working relationship with the district, serving on its safety committee and overseeing school resource officers as he climbed department ranks.

Majewski said that ongoing relationship was part of what made his decision to join the district easy, and will hopefully make for a smooth transition into the new role.

“Certainly, staying in the district and being able to work with police officers here makes the transition easier,” Majewski said. “I’m really excited about the new opportunity.”

Majewski praised Superintendent Paul Gordon for his collaboration and work upgrading security in recent years and said he looks forward to continue those efforts.

“I think the school district, since Dr. Gordon has taken over, has put a lot of effort into safety and security,” Majewski said. “It’s an important priority for them and I’m happy to help with it.”

Gordon said the coordinator of safety and security position comes with a great number of responsibilities, but Majewski’s understanding of school culture from his experience as a liaison officer and his experience leading the police department made him a perfect fit for the position.

“We knew we needed a special person to be able to implement all that and implement great drills that support the safety of our staff, our students and our community,” Gordon said. “The fact that we got the opportunity to hire him – holy cow. What an opportunity for District 303 to lean into all his years of expertise. ... It just elevates safety to that next level in District 303.”

Gordon said the police department and school district have had a longstanding, integral partnership, and he hopes the addition of Majewski will help to bolster that relationship and continue cultivating relationships with county and surrounding agencies.

Gordon said Majewski’s stellar resume wasn’t his only draw for the the district. Gordon said Majewski’s most important qualification is that he is a good person.

“Eric is a good human,” Gordon said. “He’s just a good person who brings a wealth of knowledge and experience. ... It’s going to be just one more layer for our parents to feel even more safe sending their kids to our schools each and every day.”