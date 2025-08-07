Parkinson’s support group to host free Geneva retreat

The Herrington Inn and Spa in Geneva will host a free retreat for families affected by Parkinson's disease on Sunday, Sept. 7. (Provided photo)

A support group for families affected by Parkinson’s disease are invited to a free retreat from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 7, at the Herrington Inn & Spa, 15 S. River Lane, Geneva.

Called the PJ Parkinson’s Relax & Rewind Retreat, the event is intended to give families affected by Parkinson’s a chance to unplug from everyday stress and have a day of restoration and community. Tickets are free and available online at pjparkinsons.org.

The event includes gentle movement and sound therapy along with yoga and relaxation sessions. A wellness expo will spotlight local resources and holistic offerings tailored to Parkinson’s families, according to the release. Breakfast, lunch and appetizers will be provided throughout the day.

Full details also are available to participants by calling 865-765-9444.