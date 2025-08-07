Geneva, DeKalb, DuPage County among Illinois communities ‘ready for electric vehicles’

Geneva Mayor Kevin Burns addresses the crowd during an EV Readiness recognition ceremony on Aug. 4, 2025, at the Illinois Institute of Technology in Chicago. (Photo provided by ComEd)

Geneva, DeKalb and DuPage County were among 17 communities in Illinois recognized this week for efforts to support electric vehicles and charging stations for a more sustainable future.

The cities were named “EV Ready” by ComEd and the Metropolitan Mayors Caucus on Aug. 4 at the Illinois Institute of Technology in Chicago.

The event was held to recognize communities for their work in preparing to support and accommodate the growth of the electric vehicle industry.

Chicago Department of Streets and Sanitation displayed their fully electric garbage truck outside an EV Readiness recognition ceremony on Aug. 4, 2025, at the Illinois Institute of Technology in Chicago. (Photo provided by ComEd)

Communities recognized on Monday were part of the caucus’ EV Readiness Program. The program helps local governments prepare for the growth of electric vehicles (EVs) through planning, training and assistance navigating the necessary steps needed to install charging stations.

Geneva and DeKalb were among 13 communities that received bronze status recognition at the event.

DuPage County earned silver status recognition and Chicago, River Forest and Rolling Meadows achieved gold status.

About 100 people attended the event. In addition to representatives from awarded communities, U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin, ComEd CEO Gil Quiniones and representatives from state and regional environmental and sustainability organizations were also in attendance.

“Local action, when backed by strong leadership, is the engine that drives sustainable relationships,” Illinois Institute of Technology President Raj Echambadi said during the opening remarks of the conference.

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson spoke next, touting the work the city has done to achieve gold status.

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson addresses the crowd during an EV Readiness recognition ceremony on Aug. 4, 2025, at the Illinois Institute of Technology in Chicago. (Photo provided by ComEd)

“It is great to see Chicago and our suburban neighbors making these investments today, especially given the hostility to climate action that we are seeing from the federal government,” Johnson said. “Let us be clear, climate change and air pollution are not going anywhere without climate action.”

Johnson said the city of Chicago owns more than 300 electric vehicles, and aims to electrify its entire fleet of vehicles by 2035. An electric garbage truck and street sweeper were on display outside of the event.

“We are building Chicago’s future, and it is critical that all of Chicago be included in that future,” Johnson said.

Geneva Mayor and former caucus chairman Kevin Burns spoke before the awards ceremony, detailing how the EV Readiness program operates and introducing team members and sponsors that make it possible.

“Our EV Readiness program is the first such program in the country to support and recognize municipalities for taking strategic action,” Burns said.

Durbin applauded the progress communities have made through the program, despite the Trump administration’s efforts to cut back on sustainable energy projects. He reported that the U.S. is on track to install 16,000 new EV charging stations in 2025.

“Today we celebrate 17 municipalities who understand that electric vehicles are the future and are helping prepare their communities to join in that future,” Durbin said. “While the picture at the federal level may look challenging, and it is, I will continue fighting to make EVs cheaper and chargers accessible.”

Durbin said while he will not be running for reelection next year, he is dedicating his final year in office to making the planet safer for his granddaughter.