Anderson Humane to host Walk4Animals, 5K fundraiser in Batavia

Alyssa Masten holds "Polly", during intake process of the dogs rescued from the recent Texas Floods, at Anderson Humane in South Elgin. The animals were flow north on a Dog Is My CoPilot flight to the Aurora Municipal Airport on Thursday, Jul 24, 2025 in Sugar Grove. (Mark Black for Shaw Local News Network/Mark Black / Shaw Local News Network)

Anderson Humane has announced that its 10th annual Walk4Animals & 5K fundraiser will take place Sept. 28 in Batavia.

Funds raised will help further the South Elgin-humane society’s missions of saving wildlife, helping animals find home and keeping families and their pets together.

Anderson has set a goal of raising $150,000. Top fundraisers of over $5,000 earn the title of grand marshal and ride in the lead golf cart. Prizes will be awarded Best Group Costume, Anderson Spirit Award and Best Wildlife-Themed Costume, among others. Pets are welcome.

Walk4Animals’ location will be 100 N. Island Ave. in Batavia. Registration for the 5K will begin at 6:45 a.m. Sept. 28 with the run kicking off at 8 a.m., while registration for the walk begins at 7:45 a.m. and starts at 9 a.m. Awards and refreshments will be offered at 10:30 a.m., and pet supply stores and other vendors will be on hand.

Anderson Humane recently took in pets that were moved out of shelters in Texas to make room for animals displaced by catastrophic flooding.

Registration and more information about Anderson Humane’s Walk4Animals and 5K or about sponsorship opportunities is available here: ahconnects.org/event/walk4animals.