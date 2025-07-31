St. Charles woman stabbed another multiple times, charged with attempted murder: police

Sandy Underwood, of St. Charles, is charged with attempted first degree murder in regards to a stabbing that occurred on Tuesday, July 29, 2025. (Photo provided by the St. Charles Police Department)

A St. Charles woman is facing an attempted murder charge after police said she stabbed another woman multiple times.

Sandy Underwood, 39, is charged with attempted first-degree murder, two counts of aggravated battery and two counts of misdemeanor domestic battery.

St. Charles police said in a July 31 news release that about 7:50 p.m. July 29, they responded to a reported stabbing at Underwood’s apartment building, near the intersection of Randall Road and Main Street-Route 64.

Officers were met at the scene by Underwood, who said she had just stabbed another woman, according to the release. Police detained Underwood and said they found the victim in a nearby apartment suffering from multiple stab wounds.

St. Charles paramedics rendered aid at the scene and took the victim to Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital in Geneva. She later was flown to Loyola University Medical Center due to the extent of her injuries.

Underwood was transported to the Kane County Jail, where she currently is being held until her next court hearing, scheduled for Aug. 11, court records show.

Underwood’s most serious charge is punishable by life imprisonment or a term of up to 60 years in prison and a fine of up to $25,000, if convicted.

Police are encouraging anyone with information regarding this incident to contact the department at 630-377-4435.