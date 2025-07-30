Petition packets available for candidates in established Kane parties

Candidates lineup to file their petitions for the 2024 election at the Kane County Clerk's office in Geneva on Monday, November 27, 2023. (Mark Black for Shaw Local News Network)

Petition packets for established party candidates running for local offices in the March 17 primary election are now available at the Kane County Clerk’s website; at the clerk’s main office at 719 S. Batavia Ave., Building B, in Geneva; and the satellite office at 5 E. Downer Place in Aurora, according to a news release.

Aug. 5 is the first day for prospective candidates to circulate nominating petitions.

The filing period is Oct. 27 through Nov 3. Nominating papers can be filed in person only at the main office in Geneva. If mailed, they must be received during the filing period, the release stated.

“We are quickly approaching the beginning of the 2026 election cycle,” Kane County Clerk John Cunningham stated in the release.

“Candidates interested in running for office at the county or precinct level can find sample copies of fillable forms, including nominating petitions, online through our website,” Cunningham said. “My office has always promoted accessibility of services for county residents, and we provide resources for those individuals seeking to serve the public and run for local office.”

Packets include petitions, statement of candidacy, loyalty oath, statement of economic interests, signature requirements, filing deadlines and other candidate information. Forms are available for Democratic and Republican Party candidates for local offices.

The local offices up for election are county clerk, county sheriff, county treasurer, regional superintendent of schools, precinct committeepersons and all odd-numbered County Board districts from 1 to 23.

Simultaneous filings of candidate nominating petitions for the same office occur for those in line at 8:30 a.m. Oct. 27, or for petitions received after midnight that day.

Simultaneous filings can also occur Nov. 3 during the last hour of filing between 4 and 5 p.m.

Cunningham’s office will hold a lottery in November to determine ballot placement of simultaneous filings.

“It is strongly recommended that prospective candidates review the information and obtain legal advice when preparing nominating papers,” Cunningham said. “The clerk’s office cannot review nominating papers or provide legal advice.”

Cunningham’s office will also publish an election calendar for the 2026 and 2027 election cycles. Candidates for other offices, including state, federal and for presidential delegates, can find additional information in the election calendar published by the Illinois State Board of Elections, available at elections.il.gov.