Kane County SWAT team training scheduled for Tuesday

The Kane County SWAT team will conduct a training exercise starting at 7 a.m. Tuesday, July 29, at a residence in the 500 block of Mead Court in Geneva.

The training will focus on a potential SWAT response to an emergency situation, authorities said in a news release, which added that the exercise is not expected to disrupt the surrounding neighborhood. No vehicle sirens will be activated, and no live weapons will be fired. Scenario-based training will take place during the day.

Signs will be posted in the driveway of the residence, and safety officers will be on site throughout the day. The exercise is expected to be completed by 3 p.m.

The sheriff’s office and the Geneva Police Department “appreciate the public’s understanding as officers participate in this important training,” according to a news release.