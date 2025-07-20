St. Charles Park District: This fall features softball, pickleball leagues just for grown-ups

It might feel as though the fun of team sports is something only kids and teens can enjoy, but the St. Charles Park District has just the thing for the grown-ups: softball leagues for both co-ed and men-only play this fall.

“People can play with friends, family or even as a team building activity for work,” athletics supervisor Andrew Nelson said.

In addition to the physical exercise league play brings, it also helps to reduce the stress of, well, adulting, as well as promote sportsmanship.

“It’s also a great way to meet new friends,” Nelson said. “We have many new players and teams join each session, and it is a good mix of returning and new players.”

Co-ed leagues, open to those 18 and older, will play games from 6:30 to 10:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Aug. 26 through Nov. 4 as well as from 6:30 to 10:30 p.m. Wednesdays, Aug. 27 through Nov. 5. Players in this league use 14-inch softballs.

Two recreational league options are available for men – one that is geared to players 18 and older and another for players 30 and up. Both leagues, which use a 12-inch softball, play on Thursdays, Aug. 28 through Nov. 6. Games take place from 6:30 to 10:30 p.m.

“Most teams sign up together, however we do have free agent lists for players looking to join a team,” said Nelson, adding that typically 12 to 20 people comprise a softball team.

Game balls and umpires are provided while teams bring their own bats and gloves. Games are played at Gaffney Field at Pottawatomie Park as well as the East Side Sports Complex.

Both the co-ed and men’s leagues also host a postseason tournament with awards to the top finishers.

Another opportunity for spirited team play this fall is the Pickleball Round Robin League. Participants 18 and older will take part in six games, which are offered at the beginner and intermediate levels, with different partners and opponents.

“Pickleball is popular for a couple of reasons,” Nelson said. “One being it is a very social sport and easy to play with friends. Another reason is that pickleball is easier than most sports to pick up and all ages to play. The one thing I hear constantly is people like the social aspect of the sport, and the chance to play with new players at different open play and league opportunities.”

Games take place at Pottawatomie Community Center from 6:30 to 8 p.m. for beginners and 8 to 9:30 p.m. for intermediate players Tuesdays, Aug. 12 through Sept. 16 as well as from 7:30 to 9 p.m. for intermediate players only Wednesdays, Aug. 13 through Sept. 17.

To learn more or sign up, go to stcparks.org/register.