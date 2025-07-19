National Night Out returns to Campton Hills Aug. 5

FILE - Mike Hanrahan of the Midwest K-9 Emergency Rescue Team and his bloodhound partner, Eddie, greet guests at the National Night Out Against Crime event in Campton Hills in 2020. This year's event will be at the United Church of Christ. (Sandy Bressner)

Campton Hills will host National Night Out from 5 to 8 p.m. Aug. 5 at United Church of Christ, 40W451 Fox Mill Blvd., officials announced in a news release.

Campton Hills’ National Night Out is one of the largest events held in Kane County each year. Last year, over 3,000 residents and visitors from neighboring communities attended.

National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie throughout the nation, according to its website.

The village is celebrating the event as it builds on already strong police-community relationships, which helped Campton Hills get recognition as the “Safest City” in 2025, according to the release. The village received the designation from the real estate technology platform, reAlpha, which based its AI evaluation on the village having a single burglary this year.

The Campton Hills event is free. Residents and visitors can meet local police and first responders from nine neighboring police and fire agencies, according to the release.

This year, the event includes free food and beverages, including hot dogs from Jimmy’s Red Hots, chips, soda, water, cotton candy, Italian ice and ice cream. There will be a touch-a-truck display and more than 40 vendors offering free giveaways.

Superior Air Med helicopter will make an appearance along with a fire department vehicle extrication demonstration.

The event also includes live music, face painting, a petting zoo, magician, bounce houses, dunk tank and a 60-feet inflatable obstacle course. There will be special appearances from “Skates” the Chicago Wolves Mascot, Kane County Cougar Mascots Ozzie and Annie and the Chik-Fil-A Cow.

Attendees will also get a free raffle ticket to win a drone. The drawing will be held at the end of the night.

Participants are urged to turn on their porch lights and come to Campton Hills for National Night Out.