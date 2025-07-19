Geneva Arts Fair road and parking closures begin July 25

Third Street in Geneva was filled with art lovers during the annual Geneva Arts Fair on Saturday, July 27, 2024. (Mark Black for Shaw Local News Network/Mark Black / Shaw Local News Network)

The Geneva Police Department announced part of South Third Street will be closed for the upcoming Geneva Arts Fair.

The fair will be held 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. July 26 and 27 in downtown Geneva.

The parking restrictions will begin at 3 p.m. July 25 at Third Street from James to South streets. Parking also will be restricted along part of the 200 and 300 blocks of Franklin Street. “No Parking” signs are being posted to notify drivers. Vehicles parked in the restricted area will be towed after 3 p.m.

Traffic will close for artists tent setup at 5 p.m. July 25. A law enforcement drone also may be used to support emergency management personnel and police during the fair. The street is expected to reopen by 8:30 p.m. July 27. For information, visit genevachamber.com.