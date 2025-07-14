Sugar Grove railroad crossing closed for week

Shaw ALocal 2023 file photo – The Main Street railroad crossing in Sugar Grove has been closed by BNSF Railroad for maintenance for the week of July 14, 2025. (Kelsey Rettke)

The Main Street railroad crossing in Sugar Grove has been closed by BNSF Railroad for maintenance for the week, according to the village.

A village announcement Sunday reported the closure is expected to law approximately one week, though that could be subject to change.

BNSF Railroad is performing maintenance on the tracks and has removed the cement panels in the roadway which allow vehicles to travel across the tracks, according to the village.

The cement panels were removed to accommodate plans to replace the rails and railroad ties.

BNSF is performing this work up and down their railroad line as part of routine maintenance in the region.