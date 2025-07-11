Magician coming to St. Charles library

ST. CHARLES – Ever wondered how brains distinguish fact from fiction? How are decisions made?

Magician William Pack will host a “Brain Hack: The Science of Influence” program for adults to learn about the brain’s inner workings this month at the St. Charles Public Library.

The program will begin at 7 p.m. July 29 in the library’s Huntley Community Room, One S. Sixth Ave.

Attendees can learn how brains distinguish fact from fiction, make decisions, and the tactics advertisers, marketers, and con men might use to get what they want. Registration is required.

For information or to register, visit scpld.org or call 630-584-0076.