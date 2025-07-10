Geneva’s Dan Ugaste a no-go for governor after all

After two weeks of consideration, State Rep. Dan Ugaste, R-Geneva, decided not to make a run for Illinois governor, but to seek a fifth term instead.

Ugaste announced his decision in a news release, saying he wants to continue his fight “for Illinois families and restoring fiscal sanity in Springfield” from the State House for the people of the 65th District.

“I’ve spent my time in office fighting to lower taxes, grow jobs and bring transparency to state government,” Ugaste said in the release. “At this juncture, I will continue this fight from the Illinois State House.”

Illinois ranks second in the nation for property taxes, which Ugaste said burdens working families and drives residents out, according to the release.

WalletHub also ranks Illinois 50th out of 50 in economic racial equality — which Ugaste called “a stunning indictment of the Democratic majority’s failure to deliver real results for those they claim to help, minority communities,” in the release.

“We’re being told by this administration that everything is working, but the numbers don’t lie,” Ugaste said in the release. “People are struggling, businesses are leaving, and opportunity is shrinking — especially for the communities most in need. I’m running for re-election because I’m not ready to give up on Illinois.”