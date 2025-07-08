St. Charles church hosts vigil to honor civil rights icon John Lewis

FILE - In this Jan. 11, 2017 file photo, Rep. John Lewis, D-Ga. testifies on Capitol Hill in Washington at the confirmation hearing for Attorney General-designate, Sen. Jeff Sessions, R-Ala., before the Senate Judiciary Committee. Lewis says he does not consider Donald Trump a legitimate president, and blamed Russians for helping the Republican win the White House. (AP Photo/Cliff Owen, File) (Cliff Owen)

A candlelight vigil to mark the anniversary of U.S. Rep. John Lewis’s death will be held from 7 to 8 p.m. Thursday, July 17, outside Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 1145 N. Fifth Ave. in St. Charles, according to a news release.

We Can Lead Change Fox Valley and others groups are hosting the event, Light Up Our Rights – Remembering John Lewis, to honor his legacy of “good trouble” and to renew a commitment to nonviolence and to promote voting rights.

Lewis, who presented Georgia for 17 terms in Congress, died on July 17, 2020, at age 80.

“John Lewis taught us that when we see injustice, silence is not an option,” organizer Ellen Jo Ljung of Geneva said in the release.

“We see our rights are under attack right now and people are suffering – our families, friends and neighbors are suffering,” Ljung said in the release. “That’s why we’re gathering: to remember John Lewis and to recommit ourselves to ‘good trouble, necessary trouble,’ right here at home.”

Ljung was referring to a famous Lewis quote: “Never, ever be afraid to make some noise and get in good trouble, necessary trouble.”

A towering figure in the Civil Rights Movement, Lewis served more than three decades in Congress after leading the 1965 march on Selma, Alabama.

Lewis is known for his lifelong commitment to nonviolent action, which he referred to as “good trouble,” and voting rights for all, according to the release.

“While reflective in nature, this vigil also is a call to carry forward Lewis’ legacy by speaking out, registering to vote and lighting the way for democracy in our own communities,” Ljung stated in the release.

The event will also include a voter information table, where attendees can sign up for vote-by-mail and learn about local civic engagement opportunities.

In addition, We Can Lead Change also will collect essential items to donate to a local charity.

These include pull‑up diapers, diapers, travel‑size toiletries and first‑aid care items.

“This is nonviolent courage in action,” Ljung said in the release.

We Can Lead Change has hosted several pro-democracy rallies in the Fox Valley this year, drawing thousands to demand – peacefully – that the nation’s democratic institutions remain intact, according to the release.

Partner organizations hosting the event are Fox Valley Activists, Fox Valley Rising Indivisible, Helping Individuals Keep Engaged – HIKE Indivisible Elgin, Indivisible Batavia Aurora Area and the Democrats of Batavia, St. Charles, Western Kane and Elgin townships.

In the event of inclement weather, the vigil will be moved indoors.