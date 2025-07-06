St. Charles temporary road closures start July 14

The St. Charles 2025 Street Rehabilitation Project will improve 13.8 miles of roadways throughout the city, and temporary road closures to accommodate that work start July 14.

Most roads will be milled and resurfaced with only minimal traffic impacts, according to a news release from the City of St. Charles. Some streets will need to be temporarily closed for complete reconstruction, however. Work includes pavement milling, road base removal, new stone, fresh oil and two layers of new asphalt.

Upcoming closures

All street improvement work is weather-dependent, so actual start dates could change, according to the City.

The project page on the City site will be updated regularly and includes more details.

The following roads will be closed to all traffic, with only emergency vehicle access during construction:

Williams Avenue from Midway Avenue to Ronzheimer Avenue: Closes July 14 for approximately five days.

Lucylle Avenue from Jewel Avenue to Pleasant Avenue and from Pleasant Avenue to Moore Avenue: Closes July 16 for approximately four days.

North Third Avenue and Johnor Avenue from North Fifth Avenue/Illinois Route 25 to Marion Avenue*: Closes July 21 for approximately 10 days.

*Bicycle and pedestrian access to the Fox River Trail will be maintained during the construction.

The City has contacted all residents on streets scheduled for work.