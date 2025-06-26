Three hospitalized in rollover Kaneland school bus crash in Sugar Grove

A collision between a yellow bus and an SUV, near the intersection of East Park Ave. and Route 47 in Sugar Grove Wednesday, June 25, 2025, caused the bus to rollover on the northbound lane of Route 47. (Photo provided by Kim Tee)

SUGAR GROVE – Three people were injured after an SUV collided with a Kaneland School District 302 school bus in Sugar Grove Wednesday, authorities said.

The Sugar Grove Fire Protection District and Police Department responded to the crash at about 1 p.m. June 25 near the intersection of East Park Avenue and Route 47.

Police said a 2017 Subaru Outback driven by a 76-year-old from Sugar Grove was traveling east on East Park Avenue when the SUV crashed into the driver’s side of the bus. The bus, headed north on Route 47, rolled over and ended up on its side, trapping the bus driver and passenger, both district employees, inside, according to a news release from the Village of Sugar Grove.

District 302 communications director David Chavez said passenger was a district aide.

“Our bus was hit by another driver during a return trip from taking a student to a summer school program,” Chavez said. “The student had been dropped off, everything was good there and the bus was making a return trip to the bus depot here at Kaneland when it got hit.”

The bus driver, 62, and aide, 55, were rescued by police and firefighters, authorities said.

All three were taken to area hospitals with injuries that were not life-threatening, Fire Chief Brendan Moran said.

Both occupants of the bus are in stable condition, according to Chavez.

The SUV sustained heavy front-end damage.

Chavez said the damage to the bus was considerable, the cost which is still being assessed.

The intersection was closed for multiple hours Wednesday as crews cleared the area of debris.

Sugar Grove police are investigating the crash.

Village officials said the intersection also has been under review by the Illinois Department of Transportation for proposed changes.

“The village has been seeking approval to implement safety improvements for drivers,” Sugar Grove officials said.

This story was updated at 1:05 p.m. June 26, 2025, with additional comment from District 302.