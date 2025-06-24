Schaumburg man charged with weekend shooting of 3 in Kane County home

Jeremy L. Holt, 26, of Schaumburg is charged with shooting three people inside a home in unincorporated Kane County on June 22, 2025. (Photo provided by the Kane County Sheriff's Office)

A Schaumburg man admitted to shooting three people inside a Kane County home early Sunday morning, according to the sheriff’s office.

Jeremy L. Holt, 26, of Schaumburg is accused of shooting three people, ranging in age from 21 to 70, inside a home June 22 on the 8N500 block of Gingerwood Lane in unincorporated Kane County, west of South Elgin and northeast of Campton Hills.

Holt is charged with attempted murder, aggravated discharge of a firearm, armed violence, mob action and aggravated battery by strangulation, all felonies, according to a sheriff’s news release.

Police said the shooting occurred after an altercation broke out during a gathering of several dozen family members. Authorities arrived at the home after midnight on Sunday and were unable to locate the perpetrator.

“Shortly before shots being fired, several family members and acquaintances engaged in a physical altercation outside of the house, then moved inside the house where it continued. As the fighting went on, an offender began firing gun shots inside the house,” the sheriff’s office said in a June 22 news release.

Sheriff’s detectives identified and located Holt and took him into custody roughly 36 hours after the shooting, officials said. During an interview with detectives at approximately 8 p.m. Monday, June 23, Holt admitted to firing the weapon that injured the three victims the previous day, authorities said.

The three people who were shot – a 70-year-old man, a 21-year-old woman and a 36-year-old man – suffered non-life-threatening injuries and were in stable condition at the hospital, according to a news release issued.

Holt is scheduled to appear in court next at a June 25 hearing in Kane County.