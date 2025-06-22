Breaking: 3 people shot in Kane County home

Three people ranging in age from 21 to 70 were shot inside a home in Kane County early Sunday morning, the sheriff’s office announced.

Police said an altercation broke out during a gathering of several dozen family members.

“Shortly before shots being fired, several family members and acquaintances engaged in a physical altercation outside of the house, then moved inside the house where it continued. As the fighting went on, an offender began firing gun shots inside the house,” the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

Authorities said the gunman or men remained at large at time but police were pursuing several leads.

The three people who were shot – a 70-year-old man, a 21-year-old woman and a 36-year-old man – suffered non-life-threatening injuries and were in stable condition at the hospital.

The shooting occurred in the 8N500 block of Gingerwood Lane in unincorporated Kane County, west of South Elgin and northeast of Campton Hills.

