Kane County cooling centers offer refuge during extreme heat

Emily Gillette of Brookfield plays in the water at the Gordon Park Splash Pad in La Grange as temperatures hit the 90s in this Shaw Local file photo on Friday, July 28, 2023. (Sandy Bressner – sbressner@shawmedia.com)

Kane County residents are advised to stay hydrated and out of the heat as much as possible as extreme heat warnings continue across northern Illinois.

Several area municipalities have free cooling centers open, offering a reprieve for those out and about during the heat wave.

The following cooling centers will be open on through Tuesday in Kane County:

Batavia

Batavia Police Department, 100 N. Island Ave., open daily from noon to 4 p.m.

Elgin

Elgin: The Gail Borden Library, 270 N. Grove Ave., open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. through Thursday

Geneva

Geneva City Hall, 22 S. First St., open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Geneva Public Works facility, 1800 South St., open from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Geneva Public Library, 277 S. Seventh St., open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Geneva Police Department, 20 Police Plaza, and Geneva Fire Department, 200 East Side Drive, open 24/7.

St. Charles

St. Charles: Pottawatomie Park, 8 North Ave. from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. (Operated by St. Charles Park District)

St. Charles Police Department, 1515 W. Main St., open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily

St. Charles Public Library, 1 S. Sixth Ave., open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Several locations in Aurora, Carpentersville and other Kane County municipalities also are open during the heat wave.

In a social media post on Saturday, the Kane County Health Department issued a warning for high-risk populations, including pregnant and elderly people, newborn babies and those with chronic illnesses.

Residents are advised to stay hydrated, dress appropriately, stay indoors and in shade when possible and never leave anyone alone in a closed vehicle.

For a full list of Kane County cooling centers, visit the Health Department website at kanehealth.com/Pages/Warming-Cooling-Centers.aspx.