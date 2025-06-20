Kane County Chronicle 2024-25 Boys track and field All-Area team

Batavia's Gavin Pecor competes in shot put during the IHSA Class 3A Boys Track & Field State Finals in May 2025 at Eastern Illinois University in Charleston. (Scott Anderson)

Headlined by 2025 Kane County Chronicle Boys Track and Field Athlete of the Year Freddy Hassan of Kaneland, here is the Kane County Chronicle All-Area boys track and field team:

Batavia’s Nathan Whitwell, second from left, wins the 100-meter dash during the Class 3A Lake Park boys track and field sectional in May 2025 in Roselle. (Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald/Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald)

Track events

Francesco Benelli, senior, Batavia: Benelli finished the season with the second-fastest 3,200-meter time in the state, running an 8:56.2 at the Wanner Knights’ Invitational and breaking the school record. The Loyola commit capped his high school career with a 14th-place finish at state in the event. He also ran a personal-best 4:16.23 in the 1,600.

Patrick Fitzgerald, senior, Marmion: After missing all of his junior season recovering from a torn ACL and broken arm, Fitzgerald ran personal-best times of 14.61 in the 110 hurdles and 38.73 in the 300 hurdles. The senior took home All-State honors with a fourth-place finish in the 300 hurdles and was 10th at state in the 110 hurdles.

Greyson Ellensohn, senior, St. Charles East: Ellensohn rounded out his high school career with All-State honors after taking ninth place in the 3,200 at state in 9:18.1. The Wichita State commit also ran a 4:17.71 in the 1,600 this season.

Michael Whitacre, junior, Marmion: Whitacre had a seventh-place finish in the 1,600 at state, running a 4:26.73 for All-State honors.

Nathan Whitwell, senior, Batavia: A cornerstone for the Bulldogs’ sprint team, Whitwell qualified for state in the 100 (10.74) and 200 (22.2) while also anchoring the 4x100 and 4x200 teams to state berths. Whitwell finished the season with a 13th-place finish in the 100 at state and was 21st in the 200.

Thomas Woodard, senior, Batavia: Woodard’s postseason focus was the 400. He finished with an 11th-place showing at state. Woodard had a personal-best 48.51 in the 400 at the Minooka Conference Clash. He also competed in the 300 hurdles, where he ran a 39.29, and was part of the 4x100 and 4x400 relays.

St. Charles North's Nathan McLoughlin goes for Pole Vault meet record at Kaneland's Peterson Prep invite in April 2025 in Maple Park. (Karen Naess for Shaw Local News Network)

Field events

Isaiah Brown, senior, Batavia: Brown jumped a personal-best 14.42 meters (47 feet, 3.75 inches) in the triple jump at the Class 3A state meet, securing a fourth-place finish and All-State honors.

Freddy Hassan, senior, Kaneland: The 2025 Kane County Chronicle Boys Track and Field Athlete of the Year, Hassan capped his high school career jumping a personal-best 2.02 meters (6 feet, 7.5 inches) at the state meet to tie for second place and earn his third All-State honor.

Evan Lagana, senior, St. Charles East: Lagana capped his senior season clearing a personal-best 4.5 meters (14 feet, 9 inches) in the pole vault at the state meet, securing a seventh-place finish and earning All-State honors.

Nathan McLoughlin, senior, St. Charles North: The 2024 Kane County Chronicle Boys Track and Field Athlete of the Year, McLoughlin recorded the fourth-highest pole vault in the state this season, clearing 5.03 meters (16 feet, 6 inches) twice, including at the Lake Park Sectional. Because of injuries, he cleared only 4.3 meters at state and had to settle for 13th place.

Gavin Pecor, junior, Batavia: Pecor tossed the shot put 18.72 meters (61 feet, 5 inches) and the discus 47.14 meters (154-8) this season. The junior qualified for state in both events, taking seventh in the shot put for All-State honors and 24th in the discus.

Kaneland’s Luke Gadomski runs the anchor leg of the 4x200-meter relay during the Kane County boys track and field championships in May 2025 at St. Charles North. (Sandy Bressner)

Relays

Batavia’s 4x100 relay: Bodi Anderson, Micah Johnson, Thomas Woodard and Nathan Whitwell recorded a season-best time of 41.93 at the Lake Park Sectional and followed with a 42.0 at the state meet to take 10th place.

Kaneland’s 4x200 relay: Dylan Sanagustin, Alex Moos, Ben Karl and Luke Gadomski ran a season-best time of 1:27.85 at the Kane County Meet and went on to a 19th-place finish at state in 1:28.88.

St. Charles East’s 4x400 relay: Leo Bolsoni, Sam Wollack, Patrick Klasa and Peter VanLue had their best time of the season at the state meet, running a 3:20.85 to take 11th in the Class 3A event.

Aurora Central Catholic’s 4x800 relay: Jack Swiatek, Ben Bohr, AJ Viveros and John Reinbold had their best time of the season at the Kane County Meet, running an 8:04.4. The team qualified for the finals in the Class 2A state meet, running an 8:05.71 for 10th place.

St. Charles North’s 4x800 relay: Lucas Reed, Logan Sundquist, Logan Hitchings and Matthew Russell ran a 7:56.35 at the Lake Park Sectional to qualify for state. The team, subbing out Hitchings for Christian Enger, took 19th at state in 8:04.56.