Geneva power outages scheduled for underground electric cable replacement

Geneva contractor Utility Dynamics will be replacing underground utility cable in four areas throughout the community starting in July, officials announced in a news release.

Electric customers will be notified of scheduled power outages that are required as part of this process.

The areas to be worked on are:

• South Harrison Street near Spring Street – July 7 to Aug. 18

• James Street west of Ninth Street – Aug. 18 to Sept. 8

• 2000 South Batavia Avenue – Sept. 9 to 26

• James Street from Third to Fifth streets – Sept. 27 to Oct. 29

Construction dates are estimates and may be subject to change due to weather or other unforeseen factors, according to the release.

New conduit will be installed through utility easements and public rights-of-way. Transformers, pedestals and street lights also will be replaced.

During the latter part of each project, the contractor will energize and connect homes to the new equipment.

The company will begin landscape restoration after construction is completed, according to the release.

At the May 19 meeting, the City Council gave final approval to a labor contract for Utility Dynamics Corporation of Oswego for just under $715,000, the lowest of three bids for the work to replace the underground electric infrastructure.

Alderpersons also approved giving City Administrator Stephanie Dawkins the authority to make change orders not exceeding about $786,000, or 10% of the total.

In April, alderpersons approved buying underground electric materials for $221,600 from Wesco/Anixter in Woodridge. The contract was through Sourcewell, a purchasing cooperative that competitively bids procurement contracts for government and nonprofits.

A project map and more details are available on the city’s website geneva.il.us.

Questions can be directed to Electric Division Manager of Distribution, Construction & Maintenance Jennifer Hilkemann at 630-232-1503 or jhilkemann@geneva.il.us.