May 14, 2025
Geneva recommends nearly $715K to replacing aging, inadequate electric infrastructure around city

Five areas require replacing due to age, system capacity

By Brenda Schory
Geneva City Hall, 22 S. First St., Geneva (Sandy Bressner)

Geneva alderpersons recommended approval of a nearly $715,000 contract for underground electric replacement due to age and system capacity.

The recommendation came at a May 12 special Committee of the Whole for the labor contract be awarded to Utility Dynamics Corporation of Oswego for a total of $714,975.10, the lowest of three bids for the work to replace underground infrastructure.

The others were from Meade Electric of Willowbrook for $758,702 and Helm Electric in Countryside for more than $1 million, records show.

They also approved allowing City Administrator Stephanie Dawkins to make change orders not exceeding $786,472.61, or 10% of the total.

“This is the labor portion,” Dawkins said of the bid recommendations.

Areas due for underground electric replacement, based on age, reliability and impact on system capacity:

  • Pinebrook Meadows Subdivision
  • 1950 and 2000 Batavia Avenue
  • James Street west of Ninth Street
  • Fourth and State streets
  • 1770 Kaneville Road
