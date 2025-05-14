Geneva recommends nearly $715K to replacing aging, inadequate electric infrastructure around city

Geneva alderpersons recommended approval of a nearly $715,000 contract for underground electric replacement due to age and system capacity.

The recommendation came at a May 12 special Committee of the Whole for the labor contract be awarded to Utility Dynamics Corporation of Oswego for a total of $714,975.10, the lowest of three bids for the work to replace underground infrastructure.

The others were from Meade Electric of Willowbrook for $758,702 and Helm Electric in Countryside for more than $1 million, records show.

They also approved allowing City Administrator Stephanie Dawkins to make change orders not exceeding $786,472.61, or 10% of the total.

“This is the labor portion,” Dawkins said of the bid recommendations.

Areas due for underground electric replacement, based on age, reliability and impact on system capacity: