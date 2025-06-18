Geneva’s 75th annual Swedish Days sees rainy 1st day

Riders fly through the air during a rainy opening day of the 75th Annual Swedish Days on Wednesday, June 18, 2025, in Geneva. (Sandy Bressner)

GENEVA – Geneva Chamber of Commerce’s 75th annual Swedish Days festival opened Wednesday to overcast skies that threatened – then provided – rain.

It started with a light sprinkling – a wet dibble-dop that seemed to bother no one – followed by a rolling rumble of thunder that meant business.

Then it poured, slowing some customer traffic for the food vendors, such as Jeff Woods, owner of Chianti’s Carryout & Catering.

“We’ve been at Swedish Days since 1985,” Woods said.

Is the rain bothering business?

“Yes, yes, it’s killing us, if you want me to be honest,” Woods said. “Whatever, I heard that it’s supposed be better the rest of the week.”

Just then, Karen Adams of Hinckley arrived with her sister, Gloria Davis of Sugar Grove and daughter Sydney Adams, wrapped in rain ponchos and carrying umbrellas.

Adams ordered three bowls of garlic crab pasta.

“I absolutely love the garlic crab pasta,” Adams said. “I’ve been getting it ever since they’ve been making it. It’s outstanding.”

Adams produced her own container with a lid.

Customers were also sparse at the Knights of Columbus food booth.

How’s business?

“Bad,” said John Emerson. “It’s pretty rainy. So it’s going to be tough. But we always have one rain-out day.”

Rain was no deterrent for Alan Loeb of Batavia, who stood soaking wet when he ordered a brat.

Loeb said he was there for the food and the music.

“Just hanging out with friends and family,” Loeb said.

The drippy day also didn’t slow down Cassidy Weis and Colin Ryan, both of Aurora, as they sat on a bench under an umbrella, sharing fries and a brat.

“I love the people watching,” Weis said.

Ryan said he liked the environment.

“I love the small town feel of Geneva,” Ryan said. “We moved when I initially went to high school in this area and then it was my first introduction to it. It’s so fun here, always, to experience the people watching.”

Chris Monroe of Naperville said she likes Swedish Days for its fun, festive atmosphere.

“There are usually pretty good sales, although there aren’t many this year,” Monroe said. “Maybe the weather, maybe the economy. I’ve been to the Berry House, Cocoon, the Royal Wren. We got blue cheese at the Royal Wren.”

Her next planned stop was The Little Traveler, 404 S. Third St., but Monroe said it would depend on the rain.

Friends Diane Briggs of Aurora and Lynette Clendening of Naperville sat under a small tent that sheltered clothes outside the Cali & Chance boutique at 228 S. Third St.

“I love the town of Geneva,” Briggs said. “Going to all the stores that ... were old houses. I love that this street is historic.”

Both had already been to The Little Traveler and bought straw hats on sale. Briggs also bought Inis, an Irish perfume.

“I get my supply of Inis every year when I come,” Briggs said.

They ate lunch at the Traveler – and Clendening recommended the dessert.

“If you want the best strawberry rhubarb pie – the crust is to die for – go to the cafe in The Little Traveler,” Clendening said.

For both of them, the big surprise came when they went to the Coffee Drop Shop in the Berry House, 227 S. Third St.

“I wanted to get Moroccan tea because I was in Morocco years ago,” Briggs said. “And I love Moroccan mint tea.”

“So she walks into this little shop – this is why we love this place – and says, ‘Do you have Moroccan mint tea?’” Clendening said. “And she goes, ‘Oh yes, right over here.’ It shocked us both.”

The festival continues through Saturday, June 22.

A full schedule is available online at genevachamber.com.