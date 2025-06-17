St. Charles Whole Foods Market will open next week

Whole Foods Market will host a grand opening celebration on Wednesday, June 25, 2025, at 300 S. Second St. in St. Charles. (Sandy Bressner)

The wait is nearly over for St. Charles shoppers looking forward to browsing the aisles of the new Whole Foods Market downtown.

Whole Foods will host a grand opening celebration on Wednesday, June 25, with giveaways, gifts and savings for its first customers.

The opening day celebration for the store at 300 S. Second St. will begin at 9 a.m. with complimentary coffee and snacks. The first 300 customers in line will receive a free custom tote bag and “Secret Saver” coupons featuring up to $100 in discounts.

The new store’s team leader, Kristina Malicoat, expressed her excitement in a social media post by the grocery chain.

“I’m especially excited about this next chapter in St. Charles,” Malicoat said in the post. “The community here is super engaged and enthusiastic about our store opening, and it really inspires me. My family has also placed roots here, and I feel grateful to Whole Foods for giving me this opportunity to be a part of such a vibrant community.”

Going forward, Whole Foods will be open daily from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Whole Foods developers purchased the former Blue Goose Market building in June 2023. Since then, the city-shared parking lot was improved and the 36,234-square-foot store was gutted and remodeled.

The market will feature an in-house bakery, a full-service meat counter and a liquor selection of more than 240 craft beers, 180 spirits and 555 wines, as well as an array of organic, conventional and local offerings.

An expansive list of the store’s offerings and additional opening day happenings were detailed in a recent news release from the company. For more information, visit wholefoodsmarket.com/stores/stcharles.