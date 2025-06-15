Kane ROE superintendent Pat Dal Santo to retire June 30

After 13 years at the helm of the Kane County Regional Office of Education, Superintendent Patricia Dal Santo announced to the County Board that she would retire June 30, according to a news release.

After receiving her letter of resignation, the Kane County Board this week appointed John Jonak of Batavia to serve out the remainder her term as Regional Superintendent.

Dal Santo’s term would end Nov. 3, 2026. Jonak will take on his new role July 1.

Dal Santo joined the Regional Office of Education in 1993 following her time at East Aurora District 101, the release stated.

Under her leadership, the ROE expanded its capacity to provide professional learning, alternative programming, communication and technological innovation.

“It has been the honor of my lifetime to serve Kane County in this capacity,” Dal Santo stated in the release.

“I am deeply grateful for the dedicated educators, community leaders, and staff at the ROE with whom I have had the privilege to work alongside,” Dal Santo stated in the release. “Together, we’ve made meaningful progress in supporting our schools and students, and I am confident that this important work will continue.”

Jonak spent 26 years in education and nearly two decades in an administrative capacity as superintendent of Rosemont Elementary School District 78.

He was also Director of Student Services and Early Childhood Programs for Westmont District 201, following a year as principal of Westmont Junior High, the release stated.

John Jonak of Batavia will take on the role of School Superintendent July 1 for the Kane County Regional Office of Education. (Provided by Kane County ROE)

Jonak also served as a Platoon and Battalion Operations Sergeant in the U.S. Army.

“I am honored to be chosen to serve Kane County in this position,” Jonak stated in the release.

“As a Batavia resident, an educator’s spouse, and the father of students in Batavia 101, I know first-hand the impact our schools have on our communities,” Jonak stated in the release. “My dedication lies in connecting with students, families and educators that make our school communities so special. The ROE has a rich history of supporting these educational efforts and being a leader of that work is a tremendous responsibility.”

Jonak also stated that he looks forward to working alongside the team and school districts “to ensure every teacher and student has the resources they need to be successful.”

Dal Santo’s accomplishments

Dal Santo expanded professional learning opportunities for students at the Juvenile Justice Center, and built supports for the real life circumstances of children and families, the release stated.

She lobbied lawmakers, leading to the passage of the equity-focused Evidence-Based Funding Formula and the Illinois Balanced Accountability Model, so students can access all styles of education, the release stated.

Dal Santo was instrumental in shaping the policy that led to the county’s Regional Safe Schools Programs.

Under her guidance, the Kane County ROE has been a leader in developing and piloting several systems that other regional offices across the state use, including educator licensure, compliance and professional development registration.

She was also instrumental in shaping a truancy intervention model that other offices also use. The model includes implementing family counseling and prosocial activities, according to the release.

Dal Santo was also a key contributor to multiple state initiatives and governing bodies. She was the first woman president of the Illinois Association of Regional Superintendents of Schools. She led that organization through consolidating regional offices.

She also served as board president and is currently a representative of the Illinois Coalition for Educating At-Risk Youth, which provides resources of advocacy for more equitable funding, legislative initiatives, teacher training and professional networking to support vulnerable students.

“Our mantra at the ROE is: ‘Lead, Assist, Inspire,’ and I have tried to implement that philosophy in our work over the years,” Dal Santo stated in the release. “One size does not fit all when it comes to how students learn.”