June 06, 2025
Shaw Local
NewsSportsBearsNewslettereNewspaperObituariesWeekend PlansEvent Calendar

Hazel Crest man charged with murder for 2023 shooting of Elgin man

By David Petesch
Brandon Franklin, 18, of Hazel Crest, is charged with two counts of first-degree murder for a 2023 shooting of an Elgin man.

Brandon Franklin, 18, of Hazel Crest (Photo provided by the Kane County State's Attorney)

A Hazel Crest man has been charged in the 2023 shooting and killing of an Elgin man, according to a June 6 news release from Kane County State’s Attorney Jamie Mosser and Elgin Police Chief Ana Lalley.

Brandon Franklin, 18, of the 16900 block of Crane Road, Hazel Crest, is charged with two felony counts of first-degree murder in the March 2023 shooting, court records show.

Franklin shot Oscar McDowell, 40, of Elgin, “with the intent to kill and knowing such an act created a strong probability of death,” according to the release.

Franklin is being held in custody in the Kane County jail. His next court hearing is set for June 9.

Kane County