Kendall’s Kindness will host third annual charity 5K Sunday in South Elgin

Kendall’s Kindness and the St. Charles Public Library will host the third annual charity 5K walk and donation drive on Sunday, June 8, 2025 at Corron Elementary School in South Elgin. (2024 event pictured) (Photo Provided by Kendall's Kindness)

Kendall’s Kindness and the St. Charles Public Library will host the third annual charity 5K walk and donation drive on Sunday, June 8.

The 5K will begin and end at Corron Elementary School in South Elgin, starting at at 9 a.m. and ending at 1 p.m.

During the 5K event, Kendall’s Kindness will be collecting food donations for the library’s Community Cabinet. For a full list of needed donation items, visit the event webpage.

Kendall’s Kindness is a local nonprofit started in honor of Kendall Maffia, a St. Charles student and artist who lost her life to suicide in 2021.

Founded by her parents, Kendall’s Kindness is a component fund of The Community Foundation of the Fox River Valley, which organizes a scholarship fund that assists two St. Charles students every year.

The event will commemorate Kendall’s 25th birthday.

Coffee, water and Portillo’s chocolate cake will be provided after the walk. Food will be available for purchase from Taco Madre food truck, where 10% of proceeds will be donated to Kendall’s Kindness.

The walk will take place rain or shine. Participants should arrive for check-in by 8:30 a.m.

Guests should park in the school parking lot, not on Thornwood Way

For more information, to RSVP for the walk or sign up to volunteer, visit the Kendall’s Kindness website at kendallskindness.com or contact kendall.kindness@gmail.com.