CASA Kane County director appointed to national leadership role

Jim Di Ciaula, executive director of CASA Kane County County, speaks during the annual Hands Around the Courthouse in honor of National Child Abuse Prevention Month on April 10 at the Kane County Courthouse in Geneva. Di Ciaula was recently named to CASA's National Leadership Council. (Sandy Bressner)

CASA Kane County executive director Jim Di Ciaula has been appointed to the organization’s National Leadership Council.

CASA is a nonprofit that serves children in foster care through Court Appointed Special Advocate/Guardian as Litem (CASA/GAL) volunteers.

“We are incredibly proud of Jim for being selected for this honor,” CASA Kane County board chair Jim Chakires said in a news release. “His passion for child advocacy and proven leadership at the state and local level make him an outstanding representative for our network.”

The NLC is made up of 15 appointed leaders representing local leadership councils across the country. It was established to serve as an advisory committee CASA’s national board of trustees.

“I’m honored to join the National Leadership Council and contribute to strengthening our national CASA/GAL network,” Di Ciaula said in a news release. “It’s a privilege to elevate the voices of local programs and ensure every child has the opportunity to thrive in a safe, permanent home.”

CASA Kane County executive director Jim Di Ciaula was appointed to the organization’s National Leadership Council, on which he will serve until 2026. (Photo provided by CASA Kane County)

Di Ciaula’s appointment is for a one-year term, which will be eligible for reappointment next year.

Nationally, CASA supports a network of 939 state organizations and local programs in 49 states and the District of Columbia. Its volunteers are trained to advocate for the best interests of children who have experienced abuse or neglect.

The Kane County branch, located at 100 S. Third St. in Geneva, supports nearly 700 children annually. For more information about CASA Kane County, visit their website.

For more information about the National CASA/GAL Association and the National Leadership Council, visit their website.