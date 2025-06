(File photo) A shop advertises for Kratom, a fairly new recreational drug with adverse effects. (CNA photo by CHEYENNE ROCHE)

Batavia Kratom and hemp product retailers have stricter guidelines to adhere to thanks to a new city code amendment championed by Police Chief Eric Blowers.

While hemp is federally legal, Kratom is largely unregulated. It is illegal in several states, however, including Wisconsin and Indiana.