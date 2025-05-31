The Victorian Fox full-house rental celebrates ribbon-cutting in downtown St. Charles

THe Victorian Fox full-house rental in downtown St. Charles celebrated a ribbon-cutting ceremony with representatives from the St. Charles, Geneva, and Batavia chamber of commerces. (Photo Provided By The Batavia Chamber of Commerce)

Inviting guests to take a step back in time to the grandeur and splendor of a bygone era, the Victorian Fox curated full-house rental in downtown St. Charles celebrated a ribbon-cutting ceremony on May 27.

The short-term, full-house rental is located at 307 Illinois Avenue. The house is currently open for events and overnight reservations, according to a news release by the Batavia Chamber of Commerce.

The Victorian Fox owner Samantha Cocroft, and co-host Carl King, celebrated the multi-chamber ribbon cutting, welcoming guests like St Charles alderman Jayme Muen, friends, fellow business owners, and chamber of commerce representatives from St. Charles, Geneva and Batavia.

“It’s a fully curated experience that transports guests to the grandeur of the late 19th century while offering all the comforts of modern luxury,” Cocroft said in the release.

The five-bedroom, three-bath home sleeps 12 and showcases locally sourced amenities to support small businesses in the Tri-Cities.

“Blending history, artistry, and thoughtful hospitality, the unique space exudes a warm and opulent ambiance. It’s now ready to host showers, parties, reunions, girl’s weekends, bridal groups and so much more,” Shirley Mott of the Batavia Chamber said in the release.

You can book a reservation or learn more about the rental property at thevictorianfox.com or by calling (331) 248-2345 or by emailing stay@thevictorianfox.com.