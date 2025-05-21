Geneva-based Northern Illinois Food Bank announces new chief philanthropy officer

Colleen Ahearn is the new Chief Philanthropy Officer for the Northern Illinois Food Bank, based in Geneva, the organization announced in a news release.

Ahearn will lead the food bank’s fundraising, marketing and volunteer engagement efforts across its 13-county service area, providing 250,000 meals per day.

Ahearn brings more than 20 years of nonprofit leadership experience with a track record of galvanizing communities, building strong partnerships, and driving strategic growth, according to the release.

“Colleen’s professionalism, strategic mindset, and passion for service stood out among a highly competitive pool of candidates,” Food Bank President and CEO Julie Yurko said in the release. “Her interpersonal strengths and deep enthusiasm for our mission make her a tremendous asset as we continue working to ensure no one goes hungry in Northern Illinois.”

Ahearn most recently served as Vice President of University Advancement at Lewis University. There, she successfully led the institution’s largest-ever fundraising initiative, a $50 million comprehensive campaign and supported its historic merger with St. Augustine College, according to the release.

Prior to her work in higher education, Ahearn served as Executive Director of San Miguel School Chicago and Community Center. While there, she led the campaign and reopening of a vital neighborhood resource hub offering food distribution, educational support, and recreational programming for families in Chicago’s Back of the Yards neighborhood.

She also held marketing and leadership roles with the YMCA of Greater St. Louis and Ballwin Parks and Recreation.

“I’m honored to join Northern Illinois Food Bank and contribute to its vital mission,” Ahearn said in the release. “I’m inspired by the team’s commitment and excited to collaborate with our generous donors, volunteers, and partners to create lasting impact through community and compassion.”

Ahearn holds a bachelor’s degree in education with a concentration in communications from DePaul University. She earned her master’s degree in business analytics with a concentration in marketing from Lewis University and became a Certified Fund-Raising Executive in 2012, according to the release.

Ahearn currently serves on the board of trustees for San Miguel School and Community Center.