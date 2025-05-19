Des Plaines business woman Sanjyot Dunung enters race for 8th Congressional district

Des Plaines business owner Sanjyot Dunung will run for the 8th district seat held by U.S. Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi in the 2026 congressional election. (Photo provided by Sanjyot for Congress)

Des Plaines business owner Sanjyot Dunung is jumping into the race the 8th district seat held by U.S. Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi.

Dunung announced her candidacy in a Facebook post.

“I’m a small business owner and proud mother of three sons, including one in the military. In a time of real chaos and frustration with the status quo, I am the change candidate stepping up to fight for the American Dream and put people over politics,” Dunung said in the post. “I won’t be tied to special interests or political insiders that perpetuate the same old outcomes for our community. I will deliver new solutions for a brighter future for all Americans—one where life is more affordable, safer, and healthier.”

The 8th Congressional District includes parts of St. Charles, Geneva, and northeastern Kane County, along with areas of Cook and DuPage counties.

Krishnamoorthi, a Democrat who has held the seat since 2017, earlier this month said he would run for the seat being vacated by retiring Senator Dick Durbin.

So far, Cook County Commissioner Kevin Morrison, Hanover Park Trustee Yasmeen Bankole and brand executive Christ Kallas have also announced they will run for Krishnamoorthi’s seat as Democrats.

Candidates will face off in the April 7, 2026, primary election, the winner of which will appear on the Nov. 3 general election ballot.

Dunung grew up in Des Plaines and graduated form Northwestern University.

According to her campaign website, Dunung has served on the Board of Directors for the National Small Business Association, on President Biden’s Foreign Policy Working Group, the Truman Center for National Policy and the American Leadership Project.