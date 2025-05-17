Kane County Board honors Maple Park farmer Steve Pitstick for Master Farmer Award

Kane County Board Chair Corinne Pierog with Maple Park farmer Steve Pitstick and Board Member Leslie Juby, D-Geneva. The board issued a congratulatory proclamation upon Pitstick for him receiving the 2025 Master Farmer Award, from Prairie Farmer magazine. Pitstick is the third Kane farmer to receive the Master Farmer Award. Eldon Gould received it in 1982 and former board member Michael Kenyon in 2014. (Provided by Kane County)

The Kane County Board formally recognized Maple Park farmer Steve Pitstick this month with a congratulatory proclamation for him receiving the 2025 Master Farmer Award from Prairie Farmer magazine.

The Illinois Soybean Association nominated Pitstick, who farms 5,700 acres of corn and soybeans with his son, Dale Pitstick.

The Master Farmer Award was established in 1925 to celebrate Illinois farmers who demonstrate excellence in agriculture, a deep commitment to family, and exceptional community service.

“Thank you for this proclamation, it truly is an honor,” Pitstick said at the May 13, Kane County Board meeting.

“I am a lifelong resident of western Kane County, grew up in Virgil,” Pitstick said. “I have been farming 50 years this year. ... I’ve been with the Farm Bureau for about 30 years.”

Pitstick said his son, Dale, also chose the farming career.

“It’s a great honor for this award,” Pitstick said. “I thank you for it.”

The proclamation states that “Kane County continues to support agriculture as a cornerstone of the economy, culture, heritage, and essential food resource for both local and global communities.”

The proclamation credits Pitstick with serving as chair of the Illinois Soybean Association, participating in the Illinois Ag Leadership Foundation and Agriculture Leaders of Tomorrow, and acting as a Soy Ambassador.

It also credits him with serving on the Kane County Farmland Protection Commission and playing a key role in establishing the Kane County Economic Development Corporation.

Pitstick is the third Kane County farmer to receive the Master Farmer Award. Eldon Gould received it in 1982 and former board member Michael Kenyon in 2014.

Farmers, agribusiness leaders and agricultural extensions specialists throughout the state nominate candidates for the Master Farmer Award to recognize Illinois farmers beyond their farming skills.

Information on how to nominate the 2026 Master Farmer Award is available online at www.farmprogress.com.