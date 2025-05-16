Kane State’s Attorney’s Office back in business after $2M in critical HVAC repairs

The Kane County State’s Attorney’s Office has resumed full in-person operations today at the Kane County Judicial Center, 37W777 Illinois Route 38, St. Charles, following the completion of $2 million in critical repairs to the building’s air conditioning system, officials announced in a news release.

The project replaced failed chillers that maintained the temperature, air flow and air quality of the building.

The $2 million came from the American Rescue Plan Fund and the county’s Building Capital Fund, records show.

As a result, individuals seeking criminal protective orders – including orders of protection, stalking no contact orders and civil no contact orders – are no longer required to schedule an appointment.

The front desk is now open to the public. For general inquiries, call 630- 232-3500.

Walk-in services have resumed during normal business hours, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, excluding court holidays.