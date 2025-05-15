Downtown Geneva streets to close for complete pavement patching

Downtown Third Street in Geneva will be closed from the south of James to the south side of Campbell streets for concrete pavement patching projects through Friday, May 23, officials announced in a news release.

The first half of the project will generate noise and dust as crews saw cut through the roadway. The contractor anticipates removing the old concrete by Thursday, May 15.

New concrete is expected to be poured Friday, May 16 or Saturday, May 17. The new surface will need one week to cure, according to the release.

The entire intersection of Third and Campbell streets will be shut down to motorists in all directions. James Street will remain open, but drivers will not be permitted to turn south on Third Street.

Parking on both sides of the roadway along this one-block stretch will not be available during construction. Sidewalks will be open to downtown patrons, according to the release.

Several parking spaces on the west side of Third Street near the Geneva Chamber of Commerce, Niche Restaurant and the U.S. Post Office will be temporarily closed for pavement patching.

Third Street traffic lanes in both directions will be open from State/Illinois Route 38 to James Street.

The remainder of downtown Third Street will be open for cars and parking.

The schedule is weather permitting and subject to change.