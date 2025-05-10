What’s happening in Batavia: Brush collection begins, Fox River Cleanup this month

Brush collection in Batavia resumes this month, starting with the east side of town Monday, May 12, followed by the west side Monday, May 18.

Residents are reminded to place brush and limbs at the curb no later than 7 a.m. on the Monday of their collection week, but not earlier than the weekend before.

To track the status of brush pickups, visit bataviail.gov/brushcollection. For questions, call the Public Properties and Services Division at 630-454-2400.

Love Your River: Fox River Cleanup Day set for May 17

Join the community for the annual Fox River Spring Cleanup from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, May 17. Volunteers will meet at Clark Island Recreation Area, 411 S. River St.

Participants are encouraged to bring gloves and garbage bags (extra bags will be available) and dress appropriately for outdoor cleanup. Snacks and water will be provided by Friends of the Fox River.

All volunteers must sign a waiver; those younger than 18 will need a parental signature.

For more information, visit facebook.com/friendsofthefoxriver or email grennswick@gmail.com.

Batavia Outdoor Farmers Market 0pens Saturday, May 17

The Batavia Farmers Market kicks off its 2025 season Saturday, May 17.

The market will take place from 8 a.m. to noon every Saturday through Oct. 18 on North River Street between Wilson and Spring streets.

The market features fresh produce, baked goods, plants, honey and other locally sourced farm products. All vendors must grow, harvest or produce at least 75% of the items they sell.

On opening day, the Batavia Active Transportation Advisory Commission will be on-site to welcome in spring and the start of the active transportation season. Stop by their booth to chat with commissioners about efforts to support bicycling, walking and public transportation in Batavia and learn more about the city’s Pedestrian and Bicycle Plan.

The commission is eager to hear community ideas for educational programs, events and safety initiatives and also is looking to fill vacancies left by long-term members. If you’re interested in joining, visit the booth for more information and to fill out an application.

Commissioners will have bike maps, tools and tips to help you gear up for the season.

Truck Tales returns to Batavia Public Library

Batavia’s Public Works crew is revving up for another fun-filled Truck Tales storytime. Join them at 10 a.m. Tuesday, May 20, in the Reading Garden at the Batavia Public Library (weather permitting) as they read stories centered around public works and engineering. After storytime kids of all ages can get an up-close look and even climb aboard a Batavia snowplow.

Registration is through the library’s Youth Services Department. Call 630-879-4775 to sign up.

Peace Bridge Bike Ramp construction underway

Construction of the new Peace Bridge bike ramp has begun, bringing an ADA-compliant ramp to the east side of the Fox River near North River and State streets. This project will replace the stair-only access with a more inclusive connection between the lower Fox River Trail and the Peace Bridge, benefiting pedestrians, cyclists and individuals with mobility challenges.

During construction, pedestrian access to the bridge and trail will remain open via a designated corridor although short-term closures may occur for safety reasons. River Street between State and Spring streets also may be temporarily closed with detour signage provided as needed.

To support community events, including the Batavia Farmers Market, no construction will take place on Saturdays. All scheduled events will continue as planned.

Construction will extend through summer and fall, with the ramp expected to open in spring 2026. The project is funded through Tax Increment Financing.