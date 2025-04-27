Kane County Audubon to host bird, butterfly walks in June

FILE – Birdwatchers look for their first birds of the year at a Kane County Audubon New Year's Day walk. Several bird walks are planned for this June. (Brenda Schory)

Kane County Audubon, the local chapter of the Illinois Audubon Society, hosts field trips, bird walks and nature hikes throughout the year.

It meets at 7 p.m. on the second Wednesday of each month September through May with walks in lieu of meetings in June, July and August.

Events are open to the public, and newcomers and families are always welcome.

For more information on Kane County Audubon, call John Sprovieri at 630-776-0924 or go to www.kanecountyaudubon.com

Upcoming events

Monthly Bird Walk: 7 a.m. Saturday June 7 at Nelson Lake, Dick Young Forest Preserve in Batavia. Meet in the parking lot by the silo.

Kane County Audubon hosts its monthly bird walk around Nelson Lake, a leisurely walk to observe birds and nature in general. Questions can be directed to leader Tim Klimowski at 630-802-1153.

Bird Walk at Bliss Woods Forest Preserve: 6 p.m. Wednesday, June 11, at Bliss Woods Forest Preserve in Sugar Grove. Meet at the pavilion.

In lieu of a monthly meeting, join Kane County Audubon for a bird walk at Bliss Woods Forest Preserve. Bring a brown bag dinner at 5:30 p.m. to eat and socialize beforehand. Questions can be directed to leader Sue Schneider at 630-204-9477.

Bird Walk at Johnson’s Mound Forest Preserve: 7 a.m. Saturday, JUne 14, at Johnson’s Mound Forest Preserve, Elburn.

This unique preserve contains a stratified gravel hill, known as a “kame,” deposited by glacial ice and water some 10,000 years ago. Questions can be directed to leader Nancy Schnaitman at 630-822-5452.

Bird and Butterfly Walk in Ogle County: 7 a.m. Saturday, June 21, at Lowden-Miller State Forest, located along the eastern shoreline of the Rock River. Meet at the equine parking area. Take Route 64 to Highway 2. Be prepared for mosquitos.

Nestled in the Rock River Valley lies a 2,291-acre wooded area with an abundance of butterflies, including potential for great spangled fritillary, giant swallowtail, harvester, tawny emperor, gray comma, American copper, snout and hackberry emperor. Potential birds include Kentucky warbler, blue-winged warbler, prairie warbler, yellow-breasted chat, Bell’s vireo and scarlet tanager.

Chris Bowman is a lifetime amateur lepidopterist and has photographed all the butterflies native to Illinois. Contact leaders Chris and Jackie Bowman at 630-391-1243 with questions.

Bird Walk at Fitchie Creek Forest Preserve, Elgin: 7 a.m. Saturday, June 28.

Enjoy this diverse preserve with savannah woodland, a meandering creek and a witness tree that marked the section corner in the first survey of Kane County. Questions can be directed to leader Bill Koch at 847-830-5099.