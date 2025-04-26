Forest Preserve District of Kane County offering free wood chips

The Forest Preserve District of Kane County will offer free wood chips to the public on Sunday, May 4. (Shaw Local News Network File Photo)

The Forest Preserve District of Kane County will offer free wood chips to the public on Sunday, May 4.

Wood chips will be available for pickup 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at two locations, Burnidge Forest Preserve in Elgin and Big Rock Forest Preserve in Big Rock.

Forest Preserve District staff will be on hand to help load with a tractor at both sites. Non-district machinery to load is not permitted. Residents should bring their own shovels and containers. The public is welcome to take as many wood chips as they can haul away, while supplies last.

The chips are from hardwood trees removed throughout Kane County because of storm damage or clearing efforts.

Burnidge Forest Preserve is located at 14N035 Coombs Road, Elgin. Attendees should enter off Coombs Road. Big Rock Forest Preserve is located at 46W072 Jericho Road, Big Rock. Signs at both preserves will direct people to the pile location.

For more information, contact the Forest Preserve District of Kane County at 630-232-5980, go to www.kaneforest.com or find them on social media by searching @forestpreserve.