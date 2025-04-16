Final tallies show Clint Hull set to become next mayor of St. Charles

Mayoral candidate Clint Hull waves to the crowd during the St. Charles St. Patrick’s Parade on Main Street in St. Charles on Saturday, March 15, 2025. (Dominic Di Palermo)

St. Charles is set to welcome a new mayor next month.

With all ballots counted, results show challenger Clint Hull poised to replace St. Charles Mayor Lora Vitek.

As of April 15, Hull is leading with 4,864 votes to Vitek’s 3,504. Results will be officially finalized on April 22 once final canvassing is completed.

Clint Hull, St. Charles mayoral candidate, answers a question as Mayor Lora Vitek, who is running for re-election, looks on during a candidate forum hosted by the St. Charles Area Chamber of Commerce on Thursday, March 6, 2025 at the Realtor Association of the Fox Valley in St. Charles. (Sandy Bressner)

On the morning after the April 1 election, Hull said that what he thinks resonated with voters was his history in the city, dedication to serving the community and his commitment to public service.

“It was just exciting to see that our message was received,” Hull said. “It was very gratifying.”

Hull’s campaign emphasized collaboration between board members and took aim redevelopment sites such as the Charlestowne Mall and former police department.

Vitek’s campaign touted the city’s debt reduction and thriving development during her term.