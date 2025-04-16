Final tallies show Clint Hull set to become next mayor of St. Charles

St. Charles is set to welcome a new mayor next month.
With all ballots counted, results show challenger Clint Hull poised to replace St. Charles Mayor Lora Vitek.
As of April 15, Hull is leading with 4,864 votes to Vitek’s 3,504. Results will be officially finalized on April 22 once final canvassing is completed.
On the morning after the April 1 election, Hull said that what he thinks resonated with voters was his history in the city, dedication to serving the community and his commitment to public service.
“It was just exciting to see that our message was received,” Hull said. “It was very gratifying.”
Hull’s campaign emphasized collaboration between board members and took aim redevelopment sites such as the Charlestowne Mall and former police department.
Vitek’s campaign touted the city’s debt reduction and thriving development during her term.