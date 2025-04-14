Geneva police to participate in National Drug Take-Back Day April 26

The Geneva Police Department will accept unwanted or expired prescription medication from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 26, as part of National Prescription Drug Take Back Day, officials announced in a news release.

During that time period, the department will accept drug drop-offs from anyone. After 2 p.m., the police department will revert to its practice of accepting unused medication only from Geneva residents.

People can turn in their medications to the records specialist at the front desk at 20 Police Plaza, Geneva.

Medications should not be flushed down the toilet or sink because they could end up in local drinking water supplies. Turning in old medication prevents pill abuse and the theft of potentially dangerous expired, unused and unwanted prescription drugs in the home, according to the release.

Items that will be accepted are prescription medications, medication samples, over-the-counter medications, vitamins, pet medications, non-controlled DEA drugs and vape pens with the batteries removed. Police are not responsible for removing vape batteries.

Pills should be removed from their original containers by pouring them directly into a plastic bag.

Pills in blister packs can remain in the plastic but should be taken out of their boxes. Liquids only will be collected if properly sealed in their original container, according to the release.

People should take any empty prescription bottles and boxes that may contain any personal information back home, according to the release.

Items that will not be accepted are ointments, illegal substances/narcotics, thermometers, IV bags, sharps/needles, bloody or infectious waste or empty containers.

The initiative by the Drug Enforcement Administration, which started in 2010, seeks to provide a safe, convenient and responsible means of disposing prescription drugs, according to the release.

The total weight of all take back days since the DEA started the initiative is 19,200,440 pounds or 9,600 tons.