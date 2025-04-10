Here’s where the Easter Bunny has hidden eggs for holiday hunting in Kane County

Plenty of Easter Egg hunting opportunities are available in Kane County in 2025. (Photos courtesy of Joe Cicero | McHenry Outdoor Theater)

There are plenty of Easter Egg hunting opportunities in Kane County this weekend and next.

The Batavia Park District will host its annual Egg Hunt on April 12 at Clark Island. The hunt will begin at 10 a.m. sharp, so guests are encouraged to arrive early. After the hunt, the Bunny will be available for photos and the new recreation area will be open to the public. Participation is free and registration is not required.

Heritage Woods will host its annual Easter Egg Hunt and Easter Bunny events at 10 a.m. on Saturday, April 12 at the facility at 1079 E Wilson St. Those wishing to attend should RSVP by calling 630-406-9440.

The Elburn Lions Club will host its annual free Easter Egg Hunt on Saturday, April 12 at 500 S. Filmore St. Doors will open at 9 a.m. and the first hunt will begin at 10 a.m. The event is free and registration is not required.

For adults, Vern’s Tavern in Elgin will host a special egg hunt for those 21 and over on Friday, April 18. The hunt will begin at 4:30 p.m. for eggs hidden around the tavern containing prizes like candy, free shots, discounts, drinks and more. No registration is required.

New Covenant Bible Church will host a community Easter Egg Hunt for kids up to Fifth Grade on Saturday, April 19. The hunt will begin at 11 a.m. at the church at 4N780 Randall Road. Eggs will contain candy and prizes, and other games will be available, as well as free hot dogs and drinks for the whole family. The event is free, but tickets should be reserved to help ensure enough food is available.

Arcada Theatre will have two Easter Egg Hunt sessions on Saturday, April 19. The theater at 105 E. Main St. will host egg hunting sessions at 9:30 and 11 a.m., with coloring contest, photos with the easter bunny and more special holiday treats. The hunt is for ages 10 and under. Tickets cost $10 per child and can be purchased on the Arcada Website.

The United Methodist Church of Geneva will host a community Easter Egg Hunt at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday April 12 in Wheeler Park. Face painting, temporary tattoos and a photo booth will also be available near the pavilion at the south end of the park.

Windy Acres will host several Easter celebrations at the farm this month. On April 12, 13, 18 and 19, the gates of the farm at 37w446 Fabyan Pkwy will open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., with Easter Bunny visits from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and egg hunts at 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. The petting zoo and greenhouses will be open, train rides will be rolling and many more games, classes and crafts will be available for the whole family to enjoy. To register, or for more information, visit the farm’s website.

Algonquin