Tempers flare at St. Charles City Council meeting

One St. Charles City Council member is not going gentle into that good night and used the last few minutes of a council meeting to call for the resignation of another member.

At the Monday, April 7 meeting, during the time reserved for additional comments from officials, Ward 3 alderperson Paul Lencioni directed a series of accusations toward fellow council member David Pietryla.

“I faced an opponent who David Pietryla, for his own personal reasons and for whatever quest of power, has recruited to run against me,” Lencioni said.

Lencioni accused Pietryla of recruiting a candidate to run against him in the election and assisting with their campaign, as well as abusing his power as an elected official, before urging him to resign.

Lencioni is trailing to newcomer Vicki Spellman in the Third Ward race, and a second challenger, Carolyn Waibel, is behind them both.

Lencioni began by announcing that he will no longer be serving and welcomed Spellman, who he said is a great person who will do a great job. He took issue with one third Ward candidate – though never named which – he said was recruited to run and assisted in campaign efforts by Pietryla.

Piteryla did not respond to Lencioni’s comments during the meeting, but alderpersons Bryan Wirball of Ward 4 and Ed Bessner of Ward 5 both called Lencioni’s behavior inappropriate and disappointing.

Wirball, who represents Ward 4 along with Piteryla, interrupted Lencioni, asking the mayor for a point of order, which led to shouting between him an Lencioni about who had the floor. Mayor Lora Vitek yielded the floor to Lencioni to continue, and told Wirball he would be given a chance to respond.

“He had zero compunction for telling lies about me and other candidates he was working against,” Lencioni said. “David has shown himself again and again to be no kind of leader for St. Charles.”

Lencioni also accused Pietryla of using his position on the council to intimidate and bully local business owners, but did not elaborate on those claims.

“David has shown a lack of character and moral strength, and David, you should resign,” he said. “You can’t carry the burden of public trust even down the hall.”

Wirball said the City Council chambers are not the place for Lencioni’s comments. Lencioni interrupted to disagree, which again led to raised voices between the two, but Vitek yielded the floor to Wirball.

“I just think it’s really inappropriate to bring campaigning here in the chamber,” Wirball said. “It’s not an appropriate venue for it. You can certainly air your grievance with him if you have it, but very disappointing.”

Bessner then responded, leading to his own back-and-forth with Lencioni.

“That’s the most inappropriate thing I’ve heard in this council in a long time,” Bessner said. “I cannot believe that we’re dealing into a political issue about an election that is over. I’m very disappointed in this.”

Lencioni responded to say that the issue was not about elections, but rather about conduct and moral character.

“Who are you to judge moral character?” Bessner asked Lencioni. “I want to know who you are to tell everybody else that this person’s behavior is inappropriate. No. No one has the power to say that, without any proof, even.”

No other comments were made, and the meeting was adjourned.

After the meeting, Pietryla refuted Lencioni’s claims via text message.

“Mr. Lencioni’s comments are unfortunate. I did not recruit any of his opponents. To my knowledge, they ran of their own accord. I have also had a wonderful working relationship with St. Charles businesses and other constituents,” he wrote. “I certainly understand his frustrations post election and wish him the best. I have always been available to discuss any concerns; I wish he had reached out to me to cordially discuss his thoughts prior to council.”