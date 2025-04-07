Five Kane County Chronicle-area girls track and field athletes to watch in 2025

With outdoor track and field season about to toe the starting line, here are five Kane County Chronicle-area girls track and field athletes to watch for in 2025.

Geneva's Alyssa Flotte (Photo Provided by Geneva coach Peter Raak)

Alyssa Flotte, sophomore, Geneva

Event: Sprints, hurdles

Flotte established herself as one of the top sprinters and hurdlers in the area in her debut season. She qualified for state in the 100-meter dash, the 300 hurdles and 4x100 relay last season, and was just 0.1 seconds away from qualifying in the 100 hurdles. She broke the school record in the 100 (12.31) and 4x100 relay (49.09), and will be looking to add to her resume in her sophomore season.

Batavia's Avery Hacker (Photo Provided By Batavia Athletics)

Avery Hacker, sophomore, Batavia

Event: Distance

Hacker emerged as a top distance threat for the Bulldogs in her first track season. She ran a 10:59.66 in the 3,200 at the Lake Park sectional to qualify for state, where she finished in 12th, and also helped the 4x800 team qualify for the state meet. She followed up her breakout track season with a strong cross country season, where she took eighth-place in the Class 3A state meet and was named the Kane County Chronicle girls cross country runner of the year.

St. Francis's Erin Hinsdale (Photo Provided by Jason Accardi)

Erin Hinsdale, sophomore, St. Francis

Event: Distance

Hinsdale led a Spartan group that put the state on notice last season. She anchored the 4x800 relay to a Class 2A state record, and followed it up with a second-place finish in the 800 in 2:14.83. She also followed up the season with a third-place finish at the Class 2A state cross country meet in the fall. With all three of her relay partners returning, as well as being the top returner in the 800, Hinsdale will likely have plenty of eyes on her this time round.

St. Charles North's Tosin Oshin (Photo Provided By St. Charles North Athletics)

Tosin Oshin, senior, St. Charles North

Event: Throws

Oshin sent the shot put a personal-best 39 feet, 1¼ inches at the Class 3A state meet last season to take seventh place and earn All-State honors last Spring. A four year starter for the North Stars, she’s won the conference shot put title in each of the last two seasons, and fell just short of qualifying for state in the discus after throwing a personal-best 106-5.

Batavia's Elizabeth Wende (Photo Provided By Batavia A)

Elizabeth Wende, junior, Batavia

Event: Sprints

Wende was a crucial part of all three of the Bulldogs’ All-State sprint relays a season ago, anchoring them to a sixth place finish in the 4x100 (47.55) and eighth-place finishes in the 4x200 (1:41.07) and 4x400 (3:57.86), with all three teams also breaking the school record throughout the season. She also made an impact on the individual side, putting herself in the top-5 on the school record board in the 200 (25.53 - fifth) and 400 (58.19 - second) last season.